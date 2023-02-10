Now 32 Sick in Tamarind Tree Shigella Outbreak in Seattle

by

There are now 32 people sick in the Tamarind Tree Shigella outbreak in Seattle, Washington, according to King County Public Health. The case count has more than doubled, from 17 patients, since the last update on February 1, 2023.

The restaurant is located at 1036 South Jackson Street A in Seattle. The patients ate at the restaurant on January 14, 15, 16, and 17 in 2023. Symptoms experienced include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fever, chills, and vomiting. Symptoms starting manifesting from January 17 through the 20th in 2023.

Ten of the 32 patients have tested positive for Shigella. Six cases have confirmatory testing indicating they were sickened with Shigella sonnei, a species of this pathogen. Symptoms among those who have not been tested are suggestive of a Shigella infection.

A routine inspection was conducted on January 18, 2023, when inspectors found several risk factors that could contribute to illness. Environmental health investigators returned on January 24, 2023. They found improper food handling practices.

Some of the problems including blocked access to handwashing facilities, risk of cross-contamination, and lack of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitizing of the facility overall and food equipment. The restaurant was closed by officials on January 24, 2023 and the owners were required to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Investigators returned to the restaurant on February 7, 2023, to confirm that the restaurant had been cleaned, and it opened that day. Investigators provided educational materials about preventing the spread of GI illnesses, including no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. No ill employees were identified, but management was reminded that any employee who has a Shigella infection needs to be cleared by Public Health before returning to work.

If you have eaten at the Tamarind Restaurant in Seattle and have been ill with the symptoms of shigellosis, see your doctor. you may be part of this Tamarind Tree Shigella outbreak.