A potential outbreak at Central Connecticut State University Hilltop Cafe has sickened an unknown number of students, according to news reports. The Hilltop Cafe is closed while the outbreak is being investigated by public health officials.

The university’s Environmental Health & Safety Department is working with the City of New Britain Department of Public Health and the establishment that provides the food to that venue, Sodexo, to try to solve this outbreak. Hilltop Cafe is the venue that is open the most hours on campus, but all three dining facilities are owned by Sodexo. There is no information about this outbreak on the City of New Britain Department of Public Health web site.

Officials do not know what pathogen is causing these illnesses, and if a food or ill employee is the source of the pathogen. Almost any food can be contaminated with enough bacteria or viruses to make someone sick. It seems that students got sick within hours of eating at that establishment, which can provide clues about the pathogen responsible for the illnesses. Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus aureus, norovirus, and Salmonella are some pathogens that cause illness quickly.

The university is telling students who are sick to go to the university health services for help, “at no extra charge.” Patients are suffering from nausea and diarrhea, which are common symptoms of food poisoning.

If your child is a student at that school and has been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, get him or her to a doctor. They may be part of this potential outbreak at Central Connecticut State University.