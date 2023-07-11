Salmonella Berta Outbreak Sickens Six in King County, WA

by

A Salmonella Berta outbreak in King County, Washington has sickened six children, adolescents, and adults in that area, according to the King County Health Department. Two of the patients have been hospitalized.

All six cases are linked through whole genome sequencing, which identifies the DNA of the pathogen. This indicates that they likely got sick from a common food or other source of infection. Illness onset dates range from April 14 to June 12, 2023.

Most of the people who were interviewed reported eating pork, including various cuts cooked at home, and different types of seafood such as fish and crab. But no source of the pathogen has been identified.

The six children, adolescents, and adults live in six different households. The patient age range is from 2 to 65 years old. All of the patients developed one or more symptoms that are consistent with salmonellosis, including fever, chills, nausea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and bloody stool.

Environmental Health investigators began to conduct traceback on meat products on June 21, 2023. Invoices from different venues where ill persons ate or got food were collected. Inspections were also conducted. A common location or source has not been identified.

If you live in that area and have been experiencing the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Berta outbreak.