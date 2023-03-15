Salmonella Hartford Outbreak Case Count Grows to 47 Sick

by

The Salmonella Hartford outbreak that is listed on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has grown from 31 to 47 cases since the last update was issued on March 8, 2023. There are three other active outbreak investigations on that table.

The Salmonella Hartford outbreak has not been linked to any specific food. Traceback has been initiated, but no on-site inspection has taken place, there is no recall, and no sample collection and analysis has started. We do not know where the patients live, their age range, or illness onset dates. And we do not know if anyone has been hospitalized.

The other outbreak investigations are unchanged. The hepatitis A outbreak in a not yet identified food, which has sickened at least five people, is unchanged. In that investigation, traceback has begun and there has been sample collection and analysis initiated.

In the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has not been solved, there are 11 people sick in ten states. Ten of those patients have been hospitalized. The CDC issued an investigation alert because although illness onset dates go back to 2021, more recent illnesses indicate that whatever is making people sick may be circulating.

And the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to recalled Utopia Foods and Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms is unchanged, with three people sick in three states. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since January 18, 2023.

If you have been sickened with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.