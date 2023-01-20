Two Listeria Strains in Utopia Enoki Outbreak, Says FDA

by

There are two Listeria strains in Utopia enoki mushroom outbreak, according to the FDA. And there are three people sick in this outbreak as of January 18, 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The FDA states, “Through ongoing sampling efforts, FDA and state partners have been collecting and testing samples of enoki mushrooms. An import sample of enoki mushrooms branded as Utopia Foods, Inc. was collected by FDA and was reported as being positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis determined that the strain of Listeria found in this sample matches the strain of Listeria linked to two illnesses in this outbreak. FDA also detected an additional strain of Listeria monocytogenes in this sample, which is linked to one additional illness. Both strains are now included in this outbreak investigation.”

Utopia Foods recalled their imported enoki mushrooms back in December 2022. And that recall was expanded to include another batch of mushrooms that were also imported from China, on January 13, 2023. If you have these mushrooms in your home, discard them. FDA is conducting an investigation to see if any other products may be contaminated or are linked to any illnesses.

The patient case count by state is: California (1), Nevada (1), and Michigan (1). All three patients have been hospitalized. The last illness onset date was October 8, 2022.

The two Listeria strains in Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms, and the confusion over the issue, may mean the FDA will find more patients who have been sickened by one strain or another. As in all outbreaks, the true number of ill persons is likely higher than the number that is being reported. And there may be more people in other states who are sick.

If you have eaten enoki mushrooms and you have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.