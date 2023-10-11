Utah Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak Sickens 14; 1 Hospitalized

by

A Utah raw milk Campylobacter outbreak has sickened at least 14 people with one person hospitalized, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department. Ten of those patients who live in that county have been diagnosed with campylobacteriosis. And there are another four people in other areas of the state who are also sick.

Eight of those 10 patients who live in Salt Lake County confirmed that they drank raw milk before they got sick. And all of the patients who live elsewhere in the state confirmed they drank raw milk before illness onset.

The patient age range is from 2 to 73 years. One person was hospitalized, and is now recovering at home. The source of the raw milk that caused these illnesses remains under investigation.

There have been many outbreaks linked to raw milk over the years. People have been sickened with pathogens including Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and Brucella. Public health officials are warning residents that drinking raw milk may be dangerous and advises Utahns to consume only dairy products that have been pasteurized to destroy harmful pathogens. Since 2009, there have been 25 documented outbreaks of Campylobacter infections in Utah associated with raw milk consumption, sickening at least 295 people.

In Utah, raw milk and raw milk products can only be sold directly from the farm to consumers. Grocery stores in Utah can only sell pasteurized dairy products. There are 16 licensed raw milk retailers in Utah. Three of them are in Salt Lake County.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection can include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. People with weakened immune systems or a chronic illness like diabetes, along with pregnant women, young children, and older adults can suffer serious complications from this type of infection. And Campylobacter infections can lead to Guillain Barre Syndrome, which can cause paralysis.

Pathogens like Campylobacter do not change the aroma, taste, texture, or appearance of food. There is no way for a consumer to know if raw milk or raw milk products contain pathogenic bacteria.

If you drank raw milk in Utah and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Utah raw milk Campylobacter outbreak.