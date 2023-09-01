Healthy Harvest Farm Raw Milk Outbreak in MN Sickens at Least 8

by

A Healthy Harvest Farm raw milk outbreak in Minnesota has sickened at least eight people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Eight people are sick with cryptosporidiosis and one patient has cryptosporidiosis and an E. coli O111:48 infection at the same time. Healthy Harvest Farm and Kitchen is located in Hillman, Minnesota.

Officials are urging anyone who bought milk from that farm to discard it and not drink it. The milk may be labeled as “natural A2 milk,” and consumers may not be aware that the milk is unpasteurized, or raw.

The people who are sick with Cryptosporidium parvum, a parasite commonly found in cattle, have related subtypes, suggesting a common source. All of those who are ill with this pathogen started getting sick in early August. They all reported purchasing or consuming raw milk from Healthy Harvest Farm and Kitchen before getting sick. Four of the patients are under the age of 10. One has been hospitalized.

One person was infected with Cryptosporidium parvum and E. coli O111:H8 at the same time. Being infected with more than one pathogen is unfortunately not uncommon in raw milk outbreaks.

Carrie Klumb, senior epidemiologist in the Zoonotic Diseases Unit at MDH said in a statement, “Cattle can naturally carry Cryptosporidium and E. coli in their digestive system and shed these germs in their manure even though the animal is not sick. Contamination of the milk with manure can occur during the milking process, and if the milk is not pasteurized, the germs will not be killed. Consuming any unpasteurized milk, no matter how well the animals are cared for and how clean the operation is, puts people at risk for getting sick.”

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has represented many clients who have been sickened with raw milk, said, “It’s important that people understand the risks of consuming unpasteurized milk. The milk is too often contaminated with pathogens that can make anyone, especially young children, very sick.”

Public health officials are working to try to identify all consumers who may have bought Healthy Harvest Farm raw milk to tell them about the risk inherent in this type of product and to try to prevent more illnesses.

Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis start developed about a week after consuming contaminated foods or touching infected animals. Symptoms include stomach cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss, and watery diarrhea. The illness usually lasts for two weeks, but it can also cycle, which means that people may seem to get better and then get sick again before the illness finally ends.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection start a few days after consuming contaminated foods. People usually suffer from severe and painful stomach cramps and the characteristic bloody diarrhea. Even if you fully recover from this infection, there are long term health consequences that could occur in the future.

In children, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system, a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome can develop a few days after an E. coli infection begins. HUS is a type of kidney failure that can cause severe injury and death. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, pallor, bleeding from the nose and mouth, and a skin rash.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially those of HUS, needs to see a doctor as soon as possible because they may be part of this Healthy Harvest Farm raw milk outbreak. You should then think about filling out a confidential online survey from MDH to help officials solve this outbreak.