Alleged Madre Oaxacan Restaurant Outbreak Sickens People in LA County

by

An alleged Madre Oaxacan and Mezcaleria Restaurant outbreak has sickened an unnamed number of people in LA County, according to news reports. The pathogen was not named. That restaurant is located at 27007 McBean Parkway in Valencia, California.

The LA County Health Department started getting reports of “gastrointestinal symptoms” on Tuesday, September 17, 2023 after people ate at that facility. In response to this outbreak, public health officials have posted a survey for anyone who ate at the restaurant to fill out, whether or not they got sick. This can help narrow the focus of the investigation. The information on the survey is confidential. The survey asks if the respondent got sick on or before September 13, 2024.

A list of the foods in the survey include Squash Blossoms, Tostadas de Mariscos, Nopalito, Fresh Oysters, Fried Quesadilla, Ceviche Flauta, Tamal de Mole, Fresh Salsa, Salsa Macha, Oaxacan Meats, Chilaquiles, Mexican Coke, Shrimp Tacos, and Enmoladas. Some of these dishes are served raw.

Some news reports have speculated that the outbreak is linked to Salmonella bacteria. Public Health is providing test kits to employees in case anyone who worked at that restaurant has been ill.

There are no reports of illnesses linked to the restaurant’s other locations, which are located in West Hollywood, Torrance, and Culver City.

According to a restaurant inspection conducted at that restaurant in March 2024, there was a critical violation of some foods being stored at improper temperatures. The restaurant still received an A rating, with a score of 92.

“Violation Text: All potentially hazardous food shall be RAPIDLY cooled from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F, within 2 hours, and then from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F, within 4 hours by an approved method. Deliveries of PHF is to be cooled to below 41 degrees F within 4 hours if received between 41 degrees F to 45 degrees F.

“Corrective Action: Discontinue cooling PHF using unapproved methods. All PHF shall be rapidly cooled according to specified time temperature requirements. Observed the following placed into an inoperable cooler to cool, cooling for 3 hours: 1. pico de gallo measured at 43F, 2. queso fresco measured at 43F, 3. tamales measured at 44F, 4. chile relleno measured at 43F, potatoes measured at 43F. Operator relocated to walk-in cooler. Ambient temperature of the unit measured at 49F”

If you have eaten at the Madre Oaxacan and Mezcaleria Restaurant in Valencia, California and have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.