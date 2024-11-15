Almost 70 Rockwood Summit Students, Parents Sick With E. coli

by

Almost 70 Rockwood Summit students and parents are sick with E. coli infections, according to news reports. That is an addition of 50 more patients since the original report. The patients attended two school related events that were not held at the school. The St. Louis County Health Department has identified 69 cases as of today.

One of the events was a banquet celebrating the end of the season for a school group. The news reports have identified a catering company that allegedly hosted or catered the banquet in association with Rockwood Summit High School, but the owner is denying that his company is responsible for this outbreak.

No specific food or cause of the outbreak has been identified. The health department has started an electronic survey with the Rockwood Summit School District to gather more information which may help solve this outbreak.

Dr. Kanika Cunningham, Director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health, said in a statement, ‘The health and safety of our community are our highest priorities. Our team is working tirelessly alongside the Rockwood School District and other stakeholders to pinpoint the source of this outbreak and prevent further cases. We are grateful for the district’s cooperation and for the community’s patience as we complete this critical work.”

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually start two to seven days after exposure to the pathogen. Most people suffer from severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea. Some patients may also experience a fever, nausea, and vomiting.

This infection can progress to a serious complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of HUS include little to no urine output, lethargy, easy bruising, and pale skin.

If you or your child has been experiencing these symptoms, especially if you attended a Rockwood Summit event, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.