Deadly Flathead County E. coli Outbreak Cases Increase to 22

August 26, 2024

The deadly Flathead County E. coli outbreak in Montana case count has increased to 22 sick, according to news reports. The case count was at 14 in the last update that was issued on July 26, 2024. One person has died.

The outbreak is linked to wagyu ground beef that were undercooked or made to order. The beef was served at restaurants in that county, including:

Gunsight Saloon

Hops Downtown Grill

Tamarack Brewing Company

the Lodge at Whitefish Lake

Harbor Grille

Th person who died allegedly ate at Harbor Grille, and, according to that news report, lived in Arizona.

Other restaurants in that county, including Flathead Fish, the Crawdad Café, and the Flathead Lake Lodge, received the ground beef from the same lot, but no illnesses have been reported in connection to those establishments.

The USDA reminds consumers that it is not safe to consume ground beef the has been cooked to less than well done, or 160°F on a reliable meat thermometer. E. coli bacteria can be on the outside of beef cuts. When that beef is ground, any bacteria will be mixed throughout the product. Then, if the ground beef is undercooked, pathogens can survive and make you sick.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually appear three to four days after a patient eats food contaminated with this pathogen. The characteristic symptoms are severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea. Patients may also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you have eaten undercooked ground beef and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may have an E. coli infection.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors, and families in wrongful death cases.

