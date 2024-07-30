July 31, 2024

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Flathead MT E. coli Outbreak Linked to Wagyu Ground Beef

Flathead MT E. coli Outbreak Linked to Wagyu Ground Beef

July 29, 2024 by Leave a Comment

The Flathead MT E. coli outbreak is linked to wagyu ground beef  served at several restaurants, according to the Flathead City-County Heath Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The source was wagyu beef from one lot number. Wagyu beef comes from a Japanese breed and is highly marbled with great flavor. All 14 cases said they ate undercooked or made to order burgers. The last known date of consumption was July 14, 2024.

Flathead MT E. coli Outbreak Linked to Wagyu Ground Beef

The following restaurants are associated with the 14 cases of reported illness in this outbreak: Gunsight Saloon; Hops Downtown Grill; Tamarack Brewing Company; the Lodge at Whitefish Lake; and Harbor Grille. Furthermore, based on information provided through case investigation, one individual has died after exposure to wagyu beef consumed at Harbor Grille.

The patients in this outbreak were sickened with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157. Symptoms of this infection include severe and painful stomach and abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and chills. In some cases, particularly in children under the age of five, this infection can lead to a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

Several other restaurants, including Flathead Fish, the Crawdad Café, and the Flathead Lake Lodge, received contaminated beef from the same lot number, but no reported illnesses were associated with those establishments. Public heath worked directly with those businesses to ensure that all remaining beef from the contaminated lot was removed from use. Testing on the ground beef confirmed the contamination.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of a Shiga toxin E coli O157 infection or HUS, see your doctor. This is a serious illness that usually requires medical care.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors, and families in wrongful death cases.

Filed Under: Featured, News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.