Flathead MT E. coli Outbreak Linked to Wagyu Ground Beef

The Flathead MT E. coli outbreak is linked to wagyu ground beef served at several restaurants, according to the Flathead City-County Heath Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The source was wagyu beef from one lot number. Wagyu beef comes from a Japanese breed and is highly marbled with great flavor. All 14 cases said they ate undercooked or made to order burgers. The last known date of consumption was July 14, 2024.

The following restaurants are associated with the 14 cases of reported illness in this outbreak: Gunsight Saloon; Hops Downtown Grill; Tamarack Brewing Company; the Lodge at Whitefish Lake; and Harbor Grille. Furthermore, based on information provided through case investigation, one individual has died after exposure to wagyu beef consumed at Harbor Grille.

The patients in this outbreak were sickened with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157. Symptoms of this infection include severe and painful stomach and abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and chills. In some cases, particularly in children under the age of five, this infection can lead to a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

Several other restaurants, including Flathead Fish, the Crawdad Café, and the Flathead Lake Lodge, received contaminated beef from the same lot number, but no reported illnesses were associated with those establishments. Public heath worked directly with those businesses to ensure that all remaining beef from the contaminated lot was removed from use. Testing on the ground beef confirmed the contamination.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of a Shiga toxin E coli O157 infection or HUS, see your doctor. This is a serious illness that usually requires medical care.