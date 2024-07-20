Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak Sickens 28, With 2 Dead

by

A deli meat Listeria outbreak has sickened at least 28 people in 12 states, with 2 dead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). No specific product or deli or supplier has been identified so far.

The case count by state is: Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Maryland (6), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), New Jersey (2), New York (7), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2), and Wisconsin (2). Patient samples were collected from May 29, 2024 to July 5, 2024. The patient age range is from 32 to 94 years. One person got sick during a pregnancy and remained pregnant. The two people who died lived in Illinois and New Jersey.

Public health officials interviewed patients about what they ate in the month before they got sick. Most reported eating a wide variety of meats sliced at deli counters. Of the 18 people who gave information to officials, 16, or 89%, reported eating deli sliced turkey, liverwurst, and ham.

The meats were purchased at a variety of supermarket and grocery store delis. At this time, the CDC does not have enough information to say which deli meats are the source of this outbreak.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Listeria monocytogenes cases, said, “No one should get sick simply because they bought meat from a deli. All foods should be safe to eat. We hope this outbreak is solved soon so no one else gets sick.”

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food. The USDA is working to identified the suppliers of deli meats purchased by people in this outbreak.

The CDC is advising people to not eat meats sliced at delis at this time unless they are thoroughly heated to 165°F before serving. This advice is especially important for people who are pregnant, over the age of 65, or who have weakened immune systems.

If you have eaten deli meats and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this deli meat Listeria outbreak.

