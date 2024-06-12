June 11, 2024

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Diamond Shruumz Bars Recall Expands To More Products

Diamond Shruumz Bars Recall Expands To More Products

June 11, 2024 by Leave a Comment

The Diamond Shruumz Bars recall is expanding to include more products. These items are associated with illnesses; the FDA does not know what is causing the illnesses at this time. All flavors of these products are included in this recall.

Diamond Shruumz Bars Recall Expands To More Products

The FDA, CDC, America’s Poison Centers, and state and local partners are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating these products. As of June 10, 2024, consumption of more Diamond-Shruumz brand products have been reported by people who became ill, including Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies. These products were sold nationwide at the retail level.

Four more people haves reported illnesses since the last update was issued. On June 7, 2024, the case count was eight. Now it is twelve. Those twelve people live in Alabama (1), Arizona (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), Pennsylvania (1), and South Carolina (1). The last illness onset date was June 9, 2024. All twelve patients have reported seeking medical care. Ten of the patients have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

These items can be purchased online and also at retail locations including smoke and vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products. The full list of retailers is currently unknown.

Do not purchase any flavor of Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies from any retail or online locations at this time. If you have any of these items, discard them according to your local community’s recommendations.

If you ate any of these products and are ill, see your doctor. Symptoms that patients are experiencing include seizures; central nervous system depression, including loss of consciousness, sleepiness, and confusion; agitation; abnormal heart rates; hypertension and hypotension; nausea; and vomiting.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

Filed Under: News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.