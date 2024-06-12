Diamond Shruumz Bars Recall Expands To More Products

by

The Diamond Shruumz Bars recall is expanding to include more products. These items are associated with illnesses; the FDA does not know what is causing the illnesses at this time. All flavors of these products are included in this recall.

The FDA, CDC, America’s Poison Centers, and state and local partners are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating these products. As of June 10, 2024, consumption of more Diamond-Shruumz brand products have been reported by people who became ill, including Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies. These products were sold nationwide at the retail level.

Four more people haves reported illnesses since the last update was issued. On June 7, 2024, the case count was eight. Now it is twelve. Those twelve people live in Alabama (1), Arizona (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), Pennsylvania (1), and South Carolina (1). The last illness onset date was June 9, 2024. All twelve patients have reported seeking medical care. Ten of the patients have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

These items can be purchased online and also at retail locations including smoke and vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products. The full list of retailers is currently unknown.

Do not purchase any flavor of Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies from any retail or online locations at this time. If you have any of these items, discard them according to your local community’s recommendations.

If you ate any of these products and are ill, see your doctor. Symptoms that patients are experiencing include seizures; central nervous system depression, including loss of consciousness, sleepiness, and confusion; agitation; abnormal heart rates; hypertension and hypotension; nausea; and vomiting.