Illnesses Linked to Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars

Illnesses are linked to Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars, according to the FDA. These products are available online and were also sold at smoke and vape shops and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). The full list of retailers is unknown at this time.

The FDA recommends that no one should consume these bars. All flavors of Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars should be avoided.

Symptoms that patients are experiencing include seizures; central nervous system depression, including loss of consciousness, sleepiness, and confusion; agitation; abnormal heart rates; hypertension and hypotension; nausea; and vomiting.

As of June 7, 2024, eight people are sick. The case count by state is: Arizona (4), Indiana (2), Nevada (1), and Pennsylvania (1). All eight patients have sought medical attention, and six have been hospitalized. The FDA is working to determine the cause of these illnesses.

We do not know the patient age range or illness onset dates, but one of the issues with these products is that they are marketed as candy and may appeal to children and teenagers. Parents and caregivers should discuss this information with their children and take care to make sure this product is not consumed by them.

Retailers should not sell or distribute Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars. Hold the product in a secure location until more information is provided about how to return or safely dispose of it. Consumers should discard these products.

If you get sick after consuming thee items, contact your healthcare provider and call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222. Healthcare providers should report these illnesses to their local health department.