Diamond Shruumz Case Count Zooms to 113 Sick, 42 Hospitalized

The Diamond Shruumz case count zooms to 113 sick in 28 states and 42 hospitalized, according to the FDA. That is an increase of 35 patients since the last update was issued one day ago. Two people have died, but officials aren’t sure if those deaths are associated with the consumption of these products.

The numbers reflect a change to the case ascertainment and reporting process, which was implemented on August 2, 2024. No patient case count was provided in this update.

The cause of the illnesses is still not known. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states: “Products containing psychoactive compounds such as cannabis or mushroom extracts are increasing in availability. These “edibles” are often sold as gummy candies, chocolates, or other snack foods. They might contain undisclosed ingredients, including illicit substances, other adulterants, or potentially harmful contaminants that are not approved for use in food.”

FDA testing has revealed some compounds in some of the products. In the Diamond ShruumzTM Dark Chocolate Bar they found 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin), desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain. In the Diamond ShruumzTM Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar they found 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin).

Symptoms that patients have been experiencing include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, uncontrolled movements, excessive sweating, flushed skin, abnormal heart rate, hypertension, hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

Do not purchase or eat these products. You can throw them away or check with your community about how to dispose of them. If you ate these products and have been ill, see your doctor.