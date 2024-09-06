Diamond Shruumz Outbreak Has Now Sickened 158

by

The Diamond Shruumz outbreak has now sickened at least 158 people and hospitalized 63, according to the FDA. There are two potentially associated deaths as well. That is an increase of 13 more patients and four more hospitalizations since the last update was issued on August 21, 2024. And new test results have been released for 10 Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones.

The case count by state is: Alabama (5), Arizona (11), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (5), Illinois (1), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (2), New York (2), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (8), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (13), Virginia (3), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (1).

FDA testing revealed that muscimol, which is an acute toxic compound found in the Amanita mushroom is present in some of these products. This compound can cause symptoms that patients have been experiencing, including seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure. But muscimol was not in all of the products and can’t explain all of the symptoms reported.

In addition to muscimol, FDA analyses of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bar and Infused Cone samples found the following compounds:

Acetylpsilocin (also known as 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine, 4-acetoxy-DMT, O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin) was found in nine Chocolate Bar samples and five Infused Cone samples;

Psilocin, a Schedule I-controlled substance, was found in four Chocolate Bar samples and five Infused Cone samples;

Pregabalin, a prescription drug, was found in three Chocolate Bar samples and five Infused Cone samples;

Desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain (kavalactones found in the kava plant), were all present together in 18 Chocolate Bar samples and all 10 of the Infused Cone samples;.

Ibotenic acid and muscimol were detected in the raw ingredient that was reportedly used in the manufacturing of some Diamond Shruumz-brand products.

These items have been recalled, but some were sold after the recall was announced. If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. If you did and have been ill, see your doctor.