FDA Weighs In On Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

The FDA is weighing in on the cucumber Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 162 people in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Fresh Start Produce Sales has recalled cucumbers that were grown in Florida and distributed to wholesalers, food service distributors, and retail distribution centers in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia from May 17th through May 21st, 2024. This product should no longer be available for consumers to purchase in stores.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Connecticut (2), Delaware (1), District of Columbia (1), Florida (18), Georgia (8), Indiana (1), Iowa (3), Kentucky (4), Maine (1), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (5), Michigan (4), Minnesota (5), Missouri (1), New Jersey (3), New York (19), North Carolina (7), Ohio (9), Pennsylvania (27), Rhode Island (4), South Carolina (8), Tennessee (8), Texas (2), and Virginia (17). The patient age range is from less than one year to 92 years. Illness onset dates range from March 11, 2024 to May 16, 2024. The hospitalization rate is at least 33%, which is very high for a Salmonella outbreak.

Although these cucumbers have resulted in a positive Salmonella result, FDA has not linked these products to any ongoing outbreaks. Sample analysis is currently underway and more information will be reported as it becomes available. The investigations are ongoing to determine the possible source or sources of contamination and what products are linked to illnesses.

If you bought these cucumbers, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased these cucumbers do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually take 12 to 72 hours to manifest, but some people may not get sick for a week. Most people suffer from nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten cucumbers and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this cucumber Salmonella outbreak.