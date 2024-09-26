Madre Oaxacan Outbreak Sickens 36 with Salmonella Infections

by

The Madre Oaxacan outbreak has sickened at least 36 people with Salmonella infections, according an email from the LA County of Public Health. The restaurant will allegedly reopen soon after passing a restaurant re-inspection that was conducted on September 24, 2024, according to news reports.

The outbreak was uncovered on September 17, 2024, when reports of people suffering from gastrointestinal illnesses started coming in to the health department. The restaurant, which is located at 27007 Mc Bean Parkway in Valencia, California, was closed “due to [an] imminent health hazard for disease transmission,” according to the email. The 36 Salmonella infections are confirmed.

The restaurant received a “C” grade during an inspection on September 18, 2024. The inspector noted 12 violations of public health safety laws. Some of the violations included an ice machine with mold buildup; cutting boards, pots, and plastic containers that had old food debris and buildup despite being stored as “clean;” and a dishwasher who was not aware of proper sanitizing procedures. In addition, menus did not have an asterisk next to food items that were made with potentially hazardous raw or undercooked food such as eggs or oysters. The violations have all been corrected.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually begin three to four days after eating contaminated food. In some people, illness onset may take up to a week. People usually experience fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Madre Oaxacan outbreak.