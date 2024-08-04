New Cyclospora Outbreaks on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

by

Two new Cyclospora outbreaks have been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are a total of six outbreaks on the table. Four of them have not been solved.

A new outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis illnesses linked to a not yet identified product has been added to the table. There are 26 people sick. FDA has initiated traceback, but no samples have been collected and no inspection ordered.

Another new outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis illnesses linked to a not yet identified product has been added to the table. Sixteen people are sick in that outbreak. FDA has initiated traceback but there has not been any inspection and no samples have been collected. There are typically some cyclospora outbreaks in the United States every summer.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Irumu that is linked to a not yet identified product, the case count has increased from 31 to 32. Just traceback has been initiated in this investigation.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to a not yet identified product, FDA has started sample collection in addition to traceback. There are 87 people sick in this outbreak.

For the investigation of illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies, the advisory has been updated to include additional illnesses and a list of retailers that may have received recalled product. Two people have died, but the FDA is not sure that those deaths are directly linked to the consumption of the Diamond Shruumz gummies, cones, and chocolate.

For the Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup outbreak linked to Bedner Growers cucumbers, the case count remains the same at 449 sick. There have been 125 hospitalizations in this outbreak. Bedner Growers cucumbers do not account for all of the illnesses in this outbreak.

For the investigation of Listeria monocytogenes illnesses that sickened at least two people, the outbreak has ended and FDA’s investigation has closed. Based on CDC’s epidemiological investigation, ill people reported eating salad mixes before getting sick. The CDC, FDA, and state and local partners conducted epidemiologic and traceback investigations and collected and analyzed finished product and environmental samples. All samples collected as part of the investigation were negative for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The products making people sick in this outbreak are off the market and past their shelf life, so there is no ongoing risk to the public.