New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

There is a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table. There are only three active outbreaks on the table at this time; one has been partially solved, and one has been solved but is still growing.

The new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 31 people. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not issued a recall, inspected any facilities, or tested samples.

The E. coli O145:H29 outbreak that sickened at least eight people has not been solved. The outbreak itself has ended, but the FDA is still investigating. That agency has initiated traceback but has not collected samples or inspected a faciity.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak the vehicle is romaine lettuce. The case count has increased from 86 to 88. But the FDA has not mentioned any brand name or grower in this outbreak. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples. But there has been no recall.

Finally, the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to recalled American and Slicer SunFed brand cucumbers has increased to 100 people sick, with 25 hospitalized. At this time, the case count by state is: Alaska (2), Arizona (1), California (3), Colorado (8), Iowa (3), Illinois (3), Massachusetts (6), Michigan (2), Montana (17), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (8), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (5), Texas (6), Utah (2), Washington (6), Wisconsin (12), and Wyoming (8). Illness onset dates range from October 12, 2024 to November 23, 2024. Of the 80 people who gave information to public health investigators when interviewed, 25 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 31%.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, which can include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever, see your doctor.