The op 10 list of multistate food poisoning outbreaks of 2024 continues with umber eight: the Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled SunFed cucumbers. This outbreak is still ongoing and the numbers may are updated. At this point, there are 100 people sick, with 25 hospitalized.

At this time, the case count by state is: Alaska (2), Arizona (1), California (3), Colorado (8), Iowa (3), Illinois (3), Massachusetts (6), Michigan (2), Montana (17), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (8), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (5), Texas (6), Utah (2), Washington (6), Wisconsin (12), and Wyoming (8). Illness onset dates range from October 12, 2024 to November 23, 2024. Of the 80 people who gave information to public health investigators when interviewed, 25 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 31%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak.

FDA’s traceback investigation found that Agrotato, S.AA. de C.V., located in Sonora, Mexico, was the common grower of cucumbers. There have been many secondary recalls issued for these cucumbers, other brands, and products made with the cucumbers, including sushi, meal kits, sandwiches, and salads. Please check that list carefully to see if you bought any of those products, or froze them. Salmonella bacteria can survive the freezing process.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning can start any time from a few days to a week after infection. Most people experience a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach and abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. While most people recover without medical attention, some can be sick enough to required hospitalization. And some long term complications of this infection, even after full recovery, can include high blood pressure, endocarditis, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you have eaten cucumbers and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Sunfed cucumber Salmonella outbreak.