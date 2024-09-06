New Salmonella Enteritidis Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak has been added to the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are eight investigations on the table; seven are unsolved.

The new Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 66 people. No traceback has been initiated, and there is no recall. The FDA has inspected a facility and sampled product.

For the unsolved E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count has increased by one to 26. The FDA has started traceback, but no recall has been issued.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified product, there are three illnesses, which is unchanged. The FDA has initiated traceback and has collected samples.

For the outbreak of Cyclospora in an unidentified product, the case ocunt has increased from 41 to 50 patients. Traceback has been conducted, an inspection by the FDA initiated, and samples have been collected.

In the unsolved Salmonella Newport outbreak, the case count has increased from 6 to 7. Traceback has begun the the FDA has initiated an inspection.

In the second Cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains unchanged at 46 ill. Traceback and product sampling have begun.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, an onsite inspection has begun. There are at lease 89 people sick in that outbreak.

Finally, the Diamond Shruumz outbreak was updated with a case count increase and more information about compounds found in these products. There are now 158 people sick, with 63 hospitalized, and two potentially associated deaths. The case count by state is: Alabama (5), Arizona (11), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (5), Illinois (1), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (2), New York (2), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (8), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (13), Virginia (3), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (1).