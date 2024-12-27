Number Four Outbreak of 2024: Deadly Diamond Shruumz

by

The number four outbreak of 2024 was the deadly outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz microdosing products. There werer 180 people sickened in 34 states. Seventy-three of those patients were hospitalized. Three deaths are potentially associated with these products.

The cause of these illnesses is still not known. The case count by state is: Alabama (8), Arizona (13), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (21), Idaho (4), Indiana (8), Iowa (6), Illinois (2), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (3), New York (2), North Carolina (12), North Dakota (3), Ohio (6), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (12), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (19), Virginia (2), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (3). The patient age range and illness onset dates were not provided in the update, but the outbreak apparently began on or around January 1, 2024.

On June 27, 2024, Diamond Shruumz recalled all products, including those that sell hemp-derived (e.g., cannabidiol [CBD], delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol [THC]) and smoke/vape products nationwide. These products should no longer be for sale.

The CDC listed these compounds found in the Diamond Shruumz products:

Acetylpsilocin (also known as 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine, 4-acetoxy-DMT, O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin) was found in nine (9) chocolate bar samples, five (5) infused cones samples, and 14 gummies samples.

Psilocin, a Schedule I-controlled substance, was found in four (4) chocolate bar samples, five (5) infused cones samples, and 14 gummies samples.

Pregabalin, a prescription drug, was found in three (3) chocolate bar samples, five (5) infused cones samples, and four (4) gummies samples.

Desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain (kavalactones found in the kava plant, Piper methysticum), were all present together in 18 chocolate bar samples, all 10 of the infused cones samples, and 11 gummies samples. Although kavalactones were detected in many, but not all products, their presence cannot explain all the signs and symptoms experienced by ill patients.

Muscimol, a substance found in Amanita muscaria and related mushrooms, was found in nine (9) chocolate bar samples and four (4) infused cones samples. Muscimol was not found in all products and was not listed as an ingredient in all products. Its presence in some samples cannot explain all the symptoms reported by ill patients who consumed the Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars.

Ibotenic acid and muscimol were detected in a raw ingredient that was reportedly used in the manufacturing of some Diamond Shruumz brand products.

If you did eat any Diamond Shruumz products and have been ill with some of the symptoms reported, including hallucinations, uncontrolled movements, fast or slow heart rate, high or low blood pressure, flushed skin, and gastrointestinal effects such as nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain, see your doctor. Other severe adverse effects have been reported, including seizures, decreased level of consciousness, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, and respiratory failure.