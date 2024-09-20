Rainbow Farm Eggs Salmonella Outbreak in Maine Sickens Five

by

A Rainbow Farm eggs Salmonella outbreak in Maine has sickened at least five people, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry. That farm is located in Orland, Maine. Those patients have all tested positive for Salmonella. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the consumption of these eggs as the outbreak source. The eggs are being recalled.

Public heath officials are working with Rainbow Farm to address this issue. Production and distribution of the eggs has ended while the farm conducts tests, sanitizes the buildings and equipment, and may cull affected laying hens.

The eggs were sold by the farm itself, and were also sold at these locations in Maine:

Bar Harbor (Eden) Farmers Market

Blue Hill Farmers Market

Northeast Harbor Farmers Market

Stonington Farmers Market

FarmDrop

If you bought eggs from Rainbow Farm, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Symptoms include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.