Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges Recalled For Fire Hazard

Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The front mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans and pets. About 1,120,905 ranges are included in this recall. The recalling firm is Samsung Electronics America Inc., of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The ranges were manufactured in Thailand.

You can see the long list of model numbers of the recalled ranges at the CPSC web site. The model number is on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin on the bottom of the oven.

Samsung has received more than 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front mounted knobs by people or pets since 2013. These ranges have been invoked in about 250 fires. And about 40 injuries have been reported, eight requiring medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.

The ranges were sold from May 2013 throughAugust 2024 at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Samsung.com. The ranges were sold at prices ranging from $1250 to $3050 depending on the model.

If you did purchase one of these Samsung Slide-in Electric Ranges, stop using it immediately. Contact Samsung to get a free set of knob locks or covers that are compatible with the model of the range you bought. Meanwhile, keep children and pets away from the knobs, check the range knobs to make sure they are off before leaving your house or going to bed, and don’t leave objects on the range when it is not in use. If you have a Wi-Fi enabled range, enable the “Cooktop On” notification to receive alerts when a burner is turned on.