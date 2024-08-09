by

There are now three deaths in Boar’s Head Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an increase of one more since the last update. And nine more illnesses and 10 new hospitalizations have been reported.

The case count by state is: Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (4), New York (14), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (3), and Wisconsin (1). All of the 43 patients have been hospitalized. Sick person’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024 to July 12, 2024. One person got sick during their pregnancy. The patient age range is from 32 to 94 years.

The three people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, and Virginia.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about what they ate before they got sick. Most, or 94%, said they ate a variety of deli meats. Thirty of the 32 people (94%) who ate deli meats said they were sliced at a deli. These deli meats were available at a variety of supermarket and grocery stores.

The Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore City Health Department collected an unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst product from a retail store and found Listeria monocytogenes. And the New York State Food Laboratory identified Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a previously purchased sample of unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst products collected by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Food Safety and Inspection from retail stores. Whole genome sequencing found that both samples were the outbreak strain.

Boar’s Head has recalled ready to eat liverwurst products that were produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024. The Boar’s Head Strassburger brand liverwurst was made in Virginia. Sell by dates range from July 25, 204 to August 30, 2024. And Boar’s Head recalled all of their deli products, including prepackaged items, within shelf life. The establishment number for these items is EST. 12612.

If you purchased any of those products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.