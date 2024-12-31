Top 10 2024 Outbreaks: Number Two is WanaBana Lead Poisoning

by

The top 10 2024 outbreak list continues with number nine: the WanaBana lead illness outbreak. There are at least 500 children sick after eating WanaBana apple sauce pouches, along with Weis cinnamon apple sauce and Schnucks applesauce. The FDA reported 90 children sick, but since these outbreaks are usually much larger than the known cases, we decided to go with the larger CDC number. Each agency used different criteria to identify possible patients.

There are 93 confirmed cases of lead poisoning, 233 probable cases, and 28 suspect cases. The patients live in these 41 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The vast majority of these patients are small children.

The FDA found high levels of chromium, in addition to lead, in the cinnamon samples that were used to make the recalled applesauce pouch products. While there is no safe level of lead consumption, the information about the health effects of chromium are more limited.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead. Lead exposure is toxic even at low levels, resulting in impairments that can affect a child’s lifelong success.

Lead is especially dangerous for children because of their small size and the fact that they are growing quickly. Short term exposure to lead can include symptoms such as headache, abdominal pain, colic, vomiting, and anemia. Longer term exposure can include irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches, muscle pricking and burning, constipation, and difficulty concentrating. Weakness, tremor, and weight loss may also occur. And lead can reduce IQ and lead to learning disabilities.

Lead chromate was found in the cinnamon used to make the purees. There is not much known about the health issues in people exposed to chromium. The main health problems with chromium consumption are irritation and ulcers in the stomach and small intestine, along with anemia.

If your child ate any of the recalled purees, take them to the doctor to get their blood tested for lead. They may be part of this WanaBana lead poisoning outbreak.