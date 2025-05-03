Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 14

by

An Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 14 people in the Claremont area of San Diego, California, according to the San Diego County Health Department. That restaurant is located at 5420 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego.

The patients range in age from 18 to 79. Five people have been hospitalized becasue they are so sick. The patients reported eating at that restaurant between April 25 and April 26, 2025.

No source of the outbreak has been determined yet. The county’s Environmental Health and Quality Department is investigating this outbreak along with Public Health Services. The investigation is complete and officials have determined that there is no ongoing risk to the public, so the restaurant will be cleared to reopen soon.

The restaurant voluntarily closed down when they were notified about the illnesses. This let officials do more testing and interview staff.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infeciton can include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting. abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the bacteria, but some people get sick up to a week later. Even after complete recovery, some patients can experience complications such as myocarditis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

People who are more seriously affected by this infection include children under the age of five, anyone who is older than 65, pregnant women, and people who have chronic illnesses such as diabetes or weakened immune systems.

If you ate at the Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe in late April and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.