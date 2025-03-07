Amazon Fresh Jumbo Sugar Cookie Recalled For Egg

by

Amazon Fresh Jumbo Sugar Cookies in two varieties are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required. Because this notice was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but on their Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported. The recalling firm is Amazon Retail LLC of Seattle, Washington.

These cookies and cookie dough were sold nationwide through Amazon in their retail stores. The recalled products include Amazon Fresh Jumbo Sugar Cookie that is packaged in a 27 ounce (12 count) flexible plastic bag. This item has a four day shelf life. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 465712007998, and the ASIN number is B084PX9V31.

Also recalled is Amazon Fresh Jumbo Sugar Cookies that are packaged in a 2.3 ounce (1 count) container. This product is baked and sold from open pastry trays in stores. There is no UPC number. The sold by dates are 1/15/25 to 1/25/25 for the baked cookies (12 count), and 1/22/25 to 1/25/25 for baked cookies (1 count).

Also recalled is Amazon Fresh brand, Bake at Home Jumbo Sugar Cookie that are sold in a 30 ounce flexible plastic bags. This product is sold as frozen dough. The UPC number for this item is 446472006995. The sold by dates are between 2/12/2024 and 1/25/2025.

If you purchased any of these items and you are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.