New Listeria Outbreak Added to FDA CORE Outbreak Table

A new Listeria outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, joining four other investigations for a total of five. Three of the outbreaks are unsolved.

Three of the outbreaks are caused by Listeria bacteria; the other two are Salmonella outbreaks. The new Listeria outbreak has sickened three people. The FDA has initiated traceback and has initiated sampling, but no inspections have been scheduled.

The second Listeria outbreak has sickened at least 36 people. We don’t know where the patients live, if anyone has been hospitalized (there are usually large numbers of patients hospitalized in these types of outbreaks), or if anyone has died. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples.

The third Listeria outbreak is the deadly outbreak linked to Sysco and Lyons Readycare frozen shakes that are used as nutritional supplements. In this outbreak, 38 people are sick, 37 have been hospitalized, and 12 people have died. The products have been recalled. Most patients lived in long term care facilities or were hospitalized when they got sick. This outbreak investigation has not been updated since February 24, 2025.

The first Salmonella outbreak is a Salmonella Newport outbreak that has not been solved. At least 31 people are sick in this outbreak. The FDA has only initiated traceback in this investigation.

Finally, the Salmonella Enteritis outbreak is linked to recalled imported Sweet Cakes mini pastries that were manufactured in Italy. At least 18 people are sick. These pastries were served at hotels and restaurants. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since February 6, 2025.