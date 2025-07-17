Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 11

by

A Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 11 people in 10 states, according to the CDC. These frozen sprouted beans, Chetak Deep Sprouted Mat and Moong Beans, were recalled on July 16, 2025. The serotype is Salmonella Anatum.

The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The patient age range is from less than 1 to 78 years. Ilness onset dates range from October 22, 2024 to June 24, 2026. Of nine people who gave information about their health to investigators, four have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 44%, more than double the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

In interviews with public health officials, six out of six people said they shopped at an Indian (South Asian) grocery store and consumed Indian cuisine. Four of those patients said they ate or likely ate sprouted beans. Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates found that the samples are closely related genetically. That means people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

In addition, the FDA collected samples of frozen sprouted mat (moth) and moong beans. ;These samples tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed the Salmonella in these samples matches the outbreak strain.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick just because they bought some food at a specialty market. We hope that all of the patients recover successfully and that this outbreak has ended because of this public health notice.”

Take a look at the recall notice. If you bought these sprouted beans, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Any sprouted food can be higher risk simply because of the way they are produced. The warm, moist environment that causes sprouting is the ideal condition for bacterial growth, which is one of the reasons food safety experts recommend that anyone in a high risk group avoid uncooked sprouted foods. Freezing does not destroy Salmonella bacteria.

If you ate these sprouted beans, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for a week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans Salmonella outbreak.