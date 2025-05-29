Cracker Barrel Salmonella Outbreak in Coles County, IL

by

A Cracker Barrel Salmonella outbreak in Coles County, Illinois has sickened patrons, according to news reports. The Coles County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating this outbreak. Five of those sickened ate at the Cracker Barrel restaurant un Mattoon, Illinois. In total, 10 people have been reporting suffering from symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning.

People started reporting this illness on May 23, 2025. The Cracker Barrel restaurant, which is located at 1101 Charleston Avenue East in Mattoon, voluntarily closed on May 23 for deep cleaning. The restaurant management is cooperating with the health departments in the investigation, according to officials.

No information was provided about the age of the patients, illness onset dates, whether any of the patients are related, or if anyone has been hospitalized because of this illness. There is no mention about whether public health officials are focusing on a specific food or a sick employee.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six to twelve hours after eating food or drinking beverages that are contaminated with this pathogen. Patients usually experience fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Some people may not get sick until a week after exposure.

If you ate at that Cracker Barrel restaurant, or you live in the area, and you have been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.