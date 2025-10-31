FreshRealm Fettuccine Listeria Outbreak Sickens 27 With 6 Dead

by

The FreshRealm fettuccine Listeria outbreak has now sickened 27 patents and hospitalized 25, and six people are dead. That’s an increase of seven more patients, six new hospitalizations, two new deaths, and three new states since the last update was issued on September 26, 2025. The outbreak was announced on June 18, 2025.

The case count by state is: California (3), Hawaii (2), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (1), Nevada (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), Utah (1), and Washington (1). The new states are Hawaii, Washington, and Oregon. There are 17 states listed, not 18 as the CDC is claiming. We don’t know what is causing this discrepancy. The people who died lived in Hawaii, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness caused a fetal loss.

The patient age range is from four to 92 years with a median age of 74. Patient samples were collected on dates ranging from August 1, 2024 to October 16, 2025. Of 26 people who gave information to public health officials, 25 have been hospitalized.

Thirteen people were interviewed by officials. In that group, seven, or 54%, said they ate precooked meals before they got sick, and four, or 57% of that group, specifically reported eating chicken fettuccine Alfredo. The products were purchased from Walmart and Kroger. Two people also reported eating deli salads that contained pasta from other stores. Officials are working to gather information to see if more products are linked to the outbreak.

Please look at this list of recalled products carefully. Some of them are not available for purchase anymore, but people most likely still have them in their freezers. If you did buy any, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you did eat any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.