Ny.Siok and ZMC Bangka Crackers Recalled For Egg

by

Ny.Siok and ZMC Bangka Crackers are being recalled in Canada because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these crackers. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is H&G Tan Enterprises Inc.

These crackers were sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled products include Ni.Siok Shrimp Crackers sold in 500 gram clear plastic bags. The UPC number for this item is 8 995177 600011, and the codes on the product are XP-07/04/26 MF E020325. Also recalled is Ny.Siok Shrimp Crackers, also packaged in 500 gram bags, with UPC number 8 995177 600011, but with the codes EXP-01/02/26 MF E020225.

Finally, ZMC Bangka Getas Fish Crackers, packaged in 250 gram packages, are included in this recall. There is no UPC number for this product, and the code is 260210. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these crackers and you are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.