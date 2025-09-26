by

This is a list of all of the recalls of frozen shrimp for possible cesium-137 contamination. The shrimp products were processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods), a company located in Indonesia. There have been so many recalls and updates of recalls issued by the FDA that we thought it was best to collect them all in one place. This list will be updated as the FDA issues updates.

The recalls are:

Great Value Shrimp

On August 20, 2025, Great Value shrimp were recalled. This shrimp was sold in Walmart stores in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

The recalled products are Great Value brand frozen raw white Vannamei shrimp in 2 pound bags, with item code 7383108, lot code 8005540-1, and Best by Date 3/15/2027; Great Value brand frozen raw white Vannamei shrimp, in 2 pound bags, with item code 7383108, lot code 8005538-1, and Best by Date 3/15/2027; and Great Value brand frozen raw white Vannamei shrimp in 2 pound bags, with item code 7383108, lot code 8005539-1, and Best by Date 3/15/2027.

Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street

On August 21, Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street shrimp from Southwind Foods were recalled. The recall was for cooked and raw shrimp.

They were sold between July 17, 2025 to August 8, 2025 to retailers in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. See the FDA notice for more detailed information.

Great Value Recall Updated

On August 23, 2025, the recall of Great Value frozen raw shrimp was updated to include another product. It is Great Value Frozen Raw Shrimp EZ-Peel & Deveined Tail-On. There are 21 to 25 shrimp per pound. The shrimp are packaged in a plastic bag.

The lot code for all products is 8005540-1 and the best by date for all of them is 3/15/2027. The UPC numbers on the label are 078742133898, 078742133898, and 078742133898.

Tampa Maid Foods Shrimp

On September 3, 2025, shrimp from Tampa Maid Foods of Lakeland, Florida was recalled. These products were distributed to these states: Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas, Minnesota, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, and Virginia,

The products are Panko Style Breaded Butterfly Shrimp, ADMIRAL OF THE FLEET and PORTICO SEAFOOD CLASSIC (SYSCO) Cleantail Breaded Butterfly Shrimp, and Clean-tail Coconut Farm Raise Breaded Butterfly Shrimp Clean Tail. See the recall notice for more specific information.

H & N Frozen Shrimp

On September 6, 2025, H & N frozen shrimp were recalled. The recalled product is H & N Group frozen shrimp that is packed in bulk packaging. There are 10 two pound blocks in each package.

The shrimp was also packaged in 20 pound blocks and 9 pound cases. The UPC numbers for these products are SH0176; SH0430; SH0320; SH0369; and SH0370. These products were sold primarily on the East Coast of the U.S.

Southwind Foods Recall Updated

On September 18, 2025, more shrimp from Southwind Foods, doing business as the Great American Seafood Company, was recalled. Information on this recall was scarce. The recalled shrimp was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The shrimp includes frozen raw shrimp packaged in 2 pound plastic bags, under various brand names that were not named. The UPC numbers are 011110641182; 829944010612; 041512179471; 829944010698; and 8299440106636. And the lot numbers on the product labels are 087305; 125143; 130632; and 128267.

Also recalled is frozen cooked shrimp packaged in 1 pound, 6 ounce, and 2 pound plastic bags under various brand names that were, again, not named. The UPC numbers for these items are 042187002736; 042187002743; 041130812392; 041130810497; 041130810411; 041130811685; 829944092540; and 829944012173, and the lot numbers are 095944; 111154; 095946; 109562; 109540; 109541; 109542; 134010; and 128275.

Kroger Mercado and Aquastar Shrimp Recalled

On September 18, 2025, Kroger Mercado and Aquastar Shrimp were recalled.

The recalled products include AquaStar Cocktail Shrimp, which includes 4 ounces of shrimp and 2 ounces of cocktail sauce. Each case consists of 6×6 ounce packages. The UPC number is 19434612191. Also recalled is the same product that was sold at Walmart stores as a refrigerated product. The lot codes for the Walmart product are Lot Code 10662 5106, Lot Code: 10662 5107, Lot Code: 10662 5124, and Lot Code: 10662 5125. The Use By Dates range from 8/9/25 to 8/26/25. They were sold at Walmart stores in AK, AL, AR, CO, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, OH, OK, OR, SD, TN, TX, WA, and WI between 7/31/25 and 8/16/25.

Frozen Mercado Kroger Cooked Shrimp – Medium – Peeled – Tail-Off – Shrimp Pieces in 2 pound packages is also recalled. The UPC number for this item is 011110626196, and the lot code/best before date pairs are Lot Code: 10662 5139 with Best Before 11/19/2027 and Lot Code: 10662 5140 with Best Before 11/20/2027. This product was sold sold at Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Kroger, Marianos, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, and Pick n Save in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MO, MS, NE, OH, SC, TN, VA, WI, WV between 7/24/25 and 8/11/25.

Finally, Frozen AquaStar Breaded Shrimp, Butterfly, Clean-Tail, 16/20 count/pound in 3 pound packages is recalled. The UPC number is 731149601192 and the lot codes are 10662 5142, 10662 5143, and 10662 5144. The recall notice did not state where this product was sold.

Kroger and AquaStar Recall Updated

On September 22, 2025, the recall 0f Kroger and AquaStar shrimp was updated to include more products.

The shrimp was sold at Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, Pick ‘n Save, Ralphs, Smith’s and QFC in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming between June 12, 2025 and September 17, 2025. You can see more information about this recall at the FDA web site.

Southwind Recall Updated Again

On September 24, 2025, the recall of Southwind Foods shrimp was updated again. The newly added brands include Winco, Master Catch, Tovala, and Kroger.

The bagged, frozen shrimp products were distributed between June 24 to September 16, 2025 to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. You can see more details of the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site.

Protect Yourself and Your Family

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

No radioactive shrimp has entered the U.S. commerce. And the low doses of radioactivity in these shrimp will not cause acute illness. The concern is that repeated low dose exposure to radioactive materials will increase the change of developing cancer over time.