Zippee Silicone Activity Toy Recalled For Choking Hazard

Zippee Silicone Activity Toy is being recalled for posing a serious choking hazard to children. The issue is that the toy has spherical ends that can reach the back of the throat. One incident was reported where a child placed the toy in hig/her mouth and gagged, causing vomiting and choking. The child was released from medical care with no further injuries.

The recalling firm is Mobi Games of Canada, the importing firm. The toy was manufactured in China. About 117,400 of these toys were sold in the United States, and about 25,786 were sold in Canada. The toy was sold at Amazon.com and PlayMobi.com and also through other online platforms and in specialty toy stores from November 2019 through January 2024 for about $20.00.

The recalled product is Zippee Silicone Activity Toy. The body of the toy is a teal colored flexible silicone cylinder with holes where six different color silicone strings can be pulled. Five of the six strings have a spherical ball attached to the end. The toy may have the date codes in MMDDYY format that range from 030620 to 110823. The date code is marked inside the silicone cylinder body.

If you purchased this toy, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact Mobi Games for a full refund. Cut the spherical ends of the strings to destroy it. You will be asked to register the product online by confirming you have the recalled version and then providing a photo of the destroyed toy.