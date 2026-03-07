Macadamia Nuts Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Many types of macadamia nuts and macadamia nut products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the companies to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firms are Island Independent Buying Group Ltd., Nature’s Health Products, Simply Delicious Natural and Gourmet Market, The Market Stores, Rancho Vignola, Nutters Canmore, 0750530 BC Ltd., Mother Natures, Famous Foods Ltd., The Old Farm Market Cadboro Bay Ltd., Sobeys Inc., and Belleisle Fishing Co Ltd.

These items were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and they were also sold online. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the sizes, UPC numbers, if any, and where and when they were sold at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

Some of the recalled products include Country Grocery Super Mac Mix Unsalted, Country Grocery Super Mac Mix Salted, Nature’s Health Salted and Roasted Super Mac’s Mix, Simply Delicious Unsalted Super Mac’s Mix, DeMille’s Farm Market Super Mac Mix, For Good Measure Roasted Macadamia Nuts Unsalted, and For Good Measure Raw Macadamia Nuts, among others.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these macadamia nut products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.