Meat and Poultry Recalls for Bacteria Hit Historic Low in 2025

Meat and poultry recalls for bacterial contamination hit a historic low in 2025, according to a Food Poisoning Bulletin review of data published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS).

Meat and poultry producers issued 43 recalls in 2025, but just five were for bacterial contamination, the lowest total in two decades of available data, excluding 2020.

2025 Meat and Poultry Recalls

FSIS recalls are divided into three classes; products subject to Class 1 recalls pose the risk of serious illness or death. In 2025, 39 of the 43 recalls issued for meat and poultry products were Class 1. In addition to bacterial contamination, other categories of Class 1 recalls, and their 2025 totals, are as follows:

Foreign Matter (13)

Misbranding/Undeclared Allergen (10)

Lack of inspection (10)

Bacterial Contamination (5)

Import violations (3)

Other (2)

A Bad Year for Corn Dogs

The Foreign Matter category had the most recalls and the largest recalls by weight, thanks to problematic corn dogs.

On September 27, 2025, Hillshire Brands Company of Haltom City, Texas, recalled approximately 58,000,000 pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products that may have had wood pieces in the batter.

And, on October 4, Foster Poultry Farms of Livingston, California, recalled more than 4 million pounds of chicken corn dogs for the same reason.

The companies received multiple complaints. At least five people were injured.

Recalls Linked to Pathogens

In 2025, four of the five bacterial-contamination recalls were for Listeria, and one was for E. coli. There were no recalls for Salmonella.

One of the Listeria recalls, for Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, was associated with the deadliest outbreak of the year. The fettuccine meals were produced by Fresh Realm facilities in San Clemente, California, Montezuma, Georgia, and Indianapolis. They were sold by major retailers throughout the U.S., including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, Kroger, and Sprouts.

The Fresh Realm Listeria outbreak is ongoing. At the end of the year, 27 people in 18 states had been sickened. Six of them have died.

The outbreak was announced in June. In September, results from genetic testing on Listeria extracted from a pasta sample indicated that it matched the outbreak strain cultured from patients. This means that the pasta is the contaminated ingredient and that in 2025, no outbreaks were linked to meat or poultry, which is uncommon. During the last 20 years, that has happened twice before.