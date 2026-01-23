Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets Recalled For Magnet Ingestion

by

Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets are being recalled for a magnet ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can cause perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Shanghai Zhidi Network Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as Vndueey, of China. This toy set was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Vndueey Magnetic Men Toy Sets. The stick figure toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the sets have loose magnets. The toy sets have 10 flexible stick figures in red, orange, pink, yellow, blue, bright red, bright green, and transparent. Each figure has four small magnets, one in each hand and foot.

The sets were sold on Amazon from June 2025 through August 2025. The cost was about $10.00.

If you bought this toy, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You can contact the company for a full refund. You will be asked to cut the stick figures in half and send a photo of the destroyed toy set to the company. Then safely dispose of the destroyed toy.