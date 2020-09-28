Fresh Express Cyclospora Outbreak Ends, According to CDC

by

The Fresh Express cyclospora outbreak has ended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with at least 701 people sick in 14 states. Thirty eight people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

The case count by state is: Georgia (1), Illinois (211), Iowa (206), Kansas (5), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (4), Minnesota (86), Missouri (57), Nebraska (55), North Dakota (6), Ohio (7), Pennsylvania (2), South Dakota (13), and Wisconsin (47). Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2020 through July 24, 2020. The patient age range is from 11 year to 92 years. Exposures were reported in these 13 states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Epidemiological and trackback evidence indicates that bagged salad mix produced by Fresh Express is a likely source of this outbreak. That product contains iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage.

In interviews with government officials, patients answered questions about what they ate and where they were in the two weeks before they got sick. There were several illness clusters identified, where some patients purchased the product in question from the same stores.

The FDA and state officials collected records to try to identify the source of the bagged salads. Product distribution information indicated that the Streamwood, Illinois Fresh express production facility is the likely producer of the bagged salad mixes that sick people ate.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, especially if you have eaten recalled Fresh Express or store brand bagged salads with the product code Z178 or a lower number, and with best by dates before July 14, 2020, see your doctor. Those symptoms include explosive and frequent diarrhea, along with abdominal cramps, gas, bloating, fatigue, nausea, weight loss, loss of appetite, vomiting, body aches, and fever.

Some people with this infection can start feeling better, then symptoms begin again. This can continue for months. The treatment for this infection is a sulfa drug. If you have been ill with these symptoms, you may be part of this Fresh Express cyclospora outbreak.