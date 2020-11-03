by

As 2020 starts to wind down, it’s important that consumers stay informed about the list of active multistate outbreaks that may still be sickening people. As of November 2, 2020, there are still four active multistate outbreaks in the United States: Two E. coli outbreaks, one Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, and a Salmonella outbreak.

Just one of these outbreaks, the Salmonella outbreak linked to dried wood ear mushrooms, is associated with a recall. The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is linked to as yet unidentified deli meats, and the foods that the two E. coli outbreaks were caused by have not yet been identified, although associations with a restaurant and romaine lettuce or leafy greens have been alleged.

Salmonella Stanley Outbreak Linked to Wood Ear Mushrooms

The Salmonella Stanley outbreak linked to imported dried wood ear mushrooms has sickened at least 43 people in 10 states. The mushrooms were imported by Wismettac Asian Foods of Santa Fe Springs, California. The mushrooms have been recalled.

The last update for this outbreak was on October 5, 2020. Four illness clusters were identified at restaurants by patients who said they ate the mushrooms in ramen before getting sick.

Deli Meat Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

A deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to deli meats has sickened 10 people in three states. The ill persons live in Massachusetts, New York, and Florida. One person who lived in Florida died.

Investigators have not yet identified a certain food or deli to link to this outbreak. All of the patients said they ate Italian-style meats, such as mortadella and prosciutto, before they got sick.

Mystery E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Number One

Two mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks were identified late last week. The first, which has sickened at least 21 people in 8 states, has hospitalized 8. One person who lived in Michigan has died.

There is a restaurant that may be identified in this outbreak. Several ill persons ate there the week before they got sick. And the pathogen in this outbreak is genetically related to the E. coli O157:H7 bacteria linked to the 2018 romaine lettuce outbreak that sickened 210 people in 36 states.

Mystery E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Number Two

The second mysterious E. coli O157:H7 outbreak announced last week has sickened 23 people in 12 states, hospitalizing 10. The pathogen in this outbreak is genetically related to the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in 2019 that sickened 167 people.

This outbreak may be linked to romaine lettuce. The investigation notice states that of the 13 people interviewed by investigators, all said they ate leafy greens the week before they got sick.

So that’s the list of active multistate outbreaks that are currently ongoing in the United States. Stay up to date and protect your family by learning about these outbreaks.