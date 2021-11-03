BH&G Lavender Aromatherapy Room Spray Melioidosis Outbreak Updated

by

The BH&G Lavender Aromatherapy Room Spray melioidosis outbreak investigation has been updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This outbreak sickened four people with melioidosis, which is caused by the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei. Those people live in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota. Two people, who lived in Georgia and Kansas, including a child, sadly died.

The outbreak strain was found in a bottle of Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile with Gemstones aromatherapy room spray discovered in the home of a person who lived in Georgia, who died in July 2021. The outbreak strain was also found in an unopened bottle of the same product recalled from a Walmart store in a different state. The contaminated product is linked to the four cases.

Recalled BH&G Aromatherapy Room Spray Products

The products were sold online nationwide through Walmart and in a limited number of Walmart stores from February to October 21, 2021. The government is testing five other scents in the same brand including “Lemon & Mandarin”, “Lavender”, “Peppermint”, “Lime & Eucalyptus”, and “Sandalwood & Vanilla.” If you have any of these products in your home follow precautions in the HAN Health Update 455 that was issued on October 21, 2021. Do not just throw these products away in the garbage; if they end up in a landfill the bacteria could become established there and cause more illnesses. These products were recalled on October 22, 2021.

Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, is a Tier 1 select agent that most often infects people and animals in tropical and sub-tropical climates. There are usually only about 12 cases reported to the CDC every year in this country, mostly in people who visited those areas of the globe.

How Were Patients Exposed?

Exposure to this product is defined as either being in the room while the product is being sprayed, having directly sniffed or inhaled from the bottle, or having direct contact with an item, such as bed linens, on which the product was sprayed.

What are Symptoms of Melioidosis?

Melioidosis symptoms include either an acute or chronic localized infection that may cause fever and muscle aches; an acute pulmonary infection with symptoms of a high fever, headache, chest pain, and muscle esoreness; a bloodstream infection with symptoms of fever,r headache, respiratory distress, and joint pain; or a disseminated infection with symptoms of fever, headache, extremity weakness, stomach or chest pain.

If you purchased recalled BH&G Lavender aromatherapy room spray with gemstones, or any of the other five recalled items, stop using them immediately. Dispose of them according to CDC instructions. And if you have been ill, see your doctor immediately.