BrightFarms Salad Greens Salmonella Outbreak Updated by FDA

The BrightFarms salad greens Salmonella outbreak has been updated by the FDA. A new recall, for BrightFarms baby spinach, was issued on July 28, 2021. The last best by date for this product, through 7/26/21 (July 26, 2021), has ended so it should not be available in stores, but some people may still have it in their home refrigerators.

The company is not producing or distributing any product from areas associated with environmental samples that tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. All of the salads that have been recalled were produced in the company’s Rochelle, Illinois greenhouse farm that is located in Ogle County.

After the FDA visited the facility and collected environmental samples, testing revealed that Salmonella Liverpool was present. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) found that the Salmonella in these environmental samples was different from the outbreak strain. So the FDA is continuing to conduct its investigation, and more sample results are pending. So far, traceback and epidemiological evidence indicates that these products are the likely source of the outbreak.

The multistate outbreak is linked to the consumption of BrightFarms packaged salad greens that were produced in that facility. At least eleven people in three states are sick in this outbreak: Six in Illinois, four in Wisconsin, and one in Michigan. Two people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. The salads were distributed in specific stores in Illinois (Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco), Wisconsin (Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)), Iowa (select Walmart stores), Indiana (Strack Van Till), and Michigan (Tadych’s).

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually begin six to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen. If you have eaten these recalled salads and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this BrightFarms salad greens Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak.