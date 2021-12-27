Citterio Brand Salame Sticks Salmonella Outbreak is Number Five of 2021

by

The Citterio brand Salame Sticks Salmonella outbreak is the number five multistate food poisoning outbreak of 2021. At least 34 people in 10 states were sickened. Seven people were hospitalized because they were so ill.

The patient case count by state was: California (13), Illinois (6), Kansas (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (3), Minnesota (3), New Jersey (2), New York (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Virginia (2). The patient age range is from one to 75 years. Illness onset dates ranged from September 18, 2021 to October 30, 2021. The outbreak was declared over by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on December 8, 2021.

Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks were recalled on November 10, 2021. A public health alert was issued in late October since the government thought that the product was no longer available for purchase, but FSIS found product available at one retail location, so a recall was issued. The product has best by dates through January 23, 2022 and the establishment number “EST. 4010″is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

California officials found Salmonella in two unopened packages of the item, but whole genome sequencing found that those bacteria were different from the outbreak strain. The product was linked to the outbreak through traceback and patient interviews. Officials interviewed 27 patients and found that 26, or 96%, said they ate salami sticks before they got sick, and 25 patients said they ate or maybe ate Citterio brand salame sticks.

Please check your pantry to see if you have purchased any of this product. If you did, discard it immediately, even if some has been eaten and no one got sick. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can manifest within a few hours, up to two weeks, after eating something contaminated with that pathogen. Symptoms include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten that product and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Citterio brand Salame Sticks Salmonella outbreak.