Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 34 Sick

The Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella outbreak has ended with 34 people sick in 10 states and seven people hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of four more patients since the last update almost a month ago.

The patient case count by state is: California (13), Illinois (6), Kanasa (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (3), Minnesota (3), New Jersey (2), New York (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Virginia (2). The patient age range is from one to 75 years. Illness onset dates ranged from September 18, 2021 to October 30, 2021. Of 27 people who gave information to public health officials, seven were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 26%, higher than the typical rate of 20% for a Salmonella outbreak.

Among those 27 people who were interviewed, 26, or 96%, said they ate salami sticks before getting sick. Twenty-five said they ate or maybe ate Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same food. In addition, California officials found Salmonella in two unopened packages of Citterio Salame Sticks, although whole genome sequencing found that the strain was different from the outbreak strain. That strain found in the sticks, Salmonella Derby, was not closely related to samples from sick people.

On November 10, 2021, Euro Foods recalled about 119,091 pounds of Citterio Salame Sticks products. This ready to eat snack food was sold at stores nationwide. The best by dates on the recalled product run through January 23, 2022.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be watery or bloody. If you have eaten this product and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Citterio Salame Sticks Salmonella outbreak.