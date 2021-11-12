Salmonella Citterio Salame Sticks Outbreak Grows to 30

by

The Salmonella Citterio Salame Sticks outbreak has grown to include 30 patients in 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is an increase of 10 patients since the last update on October 28, 2021. Six people are hospitalized because they are so ill. That is an increase of two more states in the case count. A recall was issued after the government discovered that the product was still being sold at one retail location, which was not named.

The case count by state is: California (12), Illinois (4), Kansas (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (3), Minnesota (3), New Jersey (2), New Y0rk (1), Pennsylvania (1), and Virginia (2). The new states are Maryland and Pennsylvania. The pathogen that has caused these illnesses is Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:-.

Illness onset dates range from September 18, 2021 to October 18, 2021. The patient age range is from 1 to 75 years. Of 24 people who gave information to the government, six have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 25%.

Among 23 people interviewed, all, or 100%, said they ate salami sticks the week before they got sick, and 22, or 96%, said they ate or may have eaten Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. California officials found Salmonella in two unopened packages of the sticks they collected for testing. Whole genome sequencing is still being conducted to see if the bacteria found in the sticks is the same as the outbreak strain.

Food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against food producers and grocery stores, said, “No food should ever be contaminated with enough bacteria to make people sick, especially ready-to-eat items. We hope that everyone who was sickened in this outbreak recovers completely.”

Whole genome sequencing of bacteria from patient samples, and one raw ground pork sample, predicts resistance to one or more of these antibiotics: ampicillin, kanamycin, streptomycin, sulfamethoxazole, and tetracycline. Antibiotic resistance can make treating these infections more difficult.

The recall of 119,091 pounds of these Salame Sticks, issued on November 10, 2021, was by Euro Foods doing business as Citterio.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these sticks and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Citterio Sticks outbreak.