El Abuelito Cheese Listeria Sample Matches Outbreak Strain

The El Abuelito cheese Listeria monocytogenes sample matches the outbreak strain, according to a notice from the FDA. The Connecticut Department of Public Health collected product samples of that cheese where a sick person who lives in that state bought cheeses.

Sample analysis found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in samples of El Abuelito Queso Fresco cheese that was sold in 10 ounce packages, marked as Lot A027 with an expiration date of 02/26/2021. On February 19, 2021, whole genome sequencing (WGS) analysis that was conducted by the Connecticut State Laboratory found that the Listeria monocytogenes found in the samples is a match to the outbreak strain.

On February 19, 2021, El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, New Jersey recalled all Queso Fresco products with “sell by” dates through March 28, 2021 (03/28/21). The recalled products include El Abuelito, Rio Grande, and Rio Lindo brand queso frescos, that were distributed to Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. You can see pictures of the product labels of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

The outbreak has so far sickened seven people in four states; all seven have been hospitalized. The case count is Maryland (4), Connecticut (1), New York (1), and Virginia (1); all states where the El Abuelito cheese was sold.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients sickened with listeriosis in lawsuits against companies, said, “It is great that officials in Connecticut have identified the outbreak strain in El Abuelito queso fresco cheese. We hope that this information will prevent any more people from being sickened.”

If you purchased any of the recalled cheeses, the FDA recommends that you “use extra vigilance” in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with these products because there is a risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can survive and grow at refrigerator temperatures, and it easily spreads to other foods and surfaces in the surrounding area.

After you discard the cheese, clean the refrigerator and areas in your kitchen with a mild bleach solution. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the cheese and after cleaning.

If you ate any of the recalled El Abuelito cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. Symptoms of listeriosis include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have a mild case of the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this El Abuelito cheese Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.