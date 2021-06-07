by

There are four in Minnesota sickened in a breaded chicken Salmonella outbreak, with at least 13 others in five other states. Eight people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

Minnesota played a large part in potentially solving this outbreak. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected five raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products from a grocery store where an ill person shopped. The outbreak strain was found in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu.

There may be more brands of these types of products involved in this outbreak, since patients have told public health investigators that they purchased and ate many different brands of raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken products from multiple stores. The flavors that patients reported buying include “chicken Cordon Bleu,” “chicken with broccoli and cheese,” and “Chicken Kiev.”

The USDA has issued a public health alert, not a recall, about these types of products for two reasons. First, the production lots that were tested by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture where the outbreak strain was found were not purchased by any patients who have been identified so far. And FSIS has not received any shopper records, documentation, or other traceable information at this time.

Noted Minnesota food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has filed many lawsuits on behalf of clients sickened with Salmonella, said, “These products have been problematic in the past because they appear fully cooked, even though labels state they are raw. In addition, the breading can fall off and can contaminate other foods. And it can be difficult to cook these items safely in the microwave and air fryer.”

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea and vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start feeling sick six to 72 hours after infection, although it can take up to a week for symptoms to appear. If you have purchased these types of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken breast products and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be among the 13 people in other states, or the four in Minnesota sickened in this Salmonella outbreak.