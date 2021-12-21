Jule’s Foods Cashew Brie Salmonella Outbreak is Number Two For 2021

by

The Jule’s Foods Cashew Brie Salmonella outbreak is the number two multistate food poisoning outbreak of 2021. At least 20 people were sickened in four states. Five people were hospitalized because they were so ill. Two serotypes of Salmonella caused this outbreak: Urbana and Chester.

The patient case count is: California (15), Florida (2), Maryland (1), and Tennessee (2). The patient age range is from one to 72 years. Illness onset dates ranged from December 11, 2020, to May 9, 2021.

Cashew Brie is a vegan food that is made from raw cashews, which, since they are a raw agricultural product, can be contaminated with pathogens. Officials in California and Tennessee found that samples of Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie were contaminated with Salmonella. Lab tests conducted in California found the outbreak strains of Salmonella Chester and Salmonella Urbana in the brie, and lab teats conducted in Tennessee found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Urbana.

In addition, the FDA collected food and environmental samples from the Jule’s Foods facility and found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Urbana in samples of the raw cashews. The nuts were from the same lot of cashews used to make the brie.

Jule’s Foods recalled all of their products on April 22, 2021. The recalled products included Jule’s Cashew Brie, Truffle Cashew Brie, Black Garlic Cashew Brie, Artichoke Spinach Dip, and Vegan Ranch Dressing.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning begin six hour to six days after someone eats food contaminated with the pathogen. People usually experience a fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these products and been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Jule’s Foods Cashew Brie Salmonella outbreak.