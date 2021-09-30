Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak Explodes to 419 Sick, 66 Hospitalized

by

The Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak explodes to 419 sick and 66 hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of 140 more cases since the last update on September 23, 20212. And it has spread to 35 states, six more states since the last update. No specific food has been identified, although cilantro, onions, and jalapeño peppers are suspected, and no recall has been issued.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (8), California (6), Connecticut (4), Florida (5), Georgia (2), Illinois (28), Indiana (1), Iowa (1), Kansas (9), Kentucky(9), Louisiana (4), Maryland (22), Massachusetts (10), Michigan (6), Minnesota (20), Mississippi (2), Missouri (5), Nebraska (6), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (8), New York (3), North Carolina (7), North Dakota (2), Ohio (5), Oklahoma (63), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (4), South Carolina (2), South Dakota (7), Tennessee (2), Texas (111), Utah (2), Virginia (38), and Wisconsin (10). The age range is from less than 1 year to 91 years. Of 214 people who gave information to investigations, 66, or 31%, have been hospitalized. That is an increase of 40 more hospitalizations since the last update.

The CDC did not provide any more information about the restaurant outbreak subclusters, but we do know that there are groups of patients who all ate at the same restaurants. Those restaurants have not yet been identified.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can take anywhere from six hours to six days to appear. Most people get sick within a day or two. Symptoms include a fever, chills, nausea and vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

As this Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak explodes, it’s important that people stay aware of the symptoms of this illness, and see their doctor if they do get sick, especially if they have eaten cilantro, onions, or jalapeño peppers. It’s also important to remember that even after a full recovery from Salmonella food poisoning, long term complications, such as reactive arthritis and irritable bowel syndrome, can occur.